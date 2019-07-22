Photo Report: Govs Fayemi, Sanwo-olu, Akeredolu, Abiodun At Olakunri's Burial
L-R: Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); at the funeral service for the late Mrs Olufunke Olakunri at St David’s Anglican Cathedral Church, Ijomu, Akure…on Monday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun,(middle) leading other old students and current students of Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti to sing the school’s anthem at the funeral service for the late Mrs Olufunke Olakunri at St David’s Anglican Cathedral Church, Ijomu, Akure…on Monday
L-R: Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Afenifere leader and father of the deceased, Pa Reuben Fasoranti; and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); at the residence of Pa Fasoranti, after the funeral service for the late Mrs Olufunke Olakunri, in Akure…on Monday.