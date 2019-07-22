THERE WAS ONCE A PEOPLE ...... (Igala: A Nation Now Torn Apart, Vol. II)

There was once a people who spoke with one voice

There was once a people who trusted one another

And collectively fought the cause of their common heritage

There was once a people who dined on one table

And pulled down the walls of their opponents

I was told of a people who fought wars and conquered in all

Inikpi with nine virgins buried alive were the sacrificial lamb

And they defeated the Binins, even the wildest of the beasts of Jukun Kingdom

I was told of a people who had fearless Shepherds and courageous flocks

They won their battles for survival and ruined the camps of their enemies

There was once a people who saw brothers as brothers

And sisters as sisters; no hatred, no divisions

They stood for a common cause and dared the fiercest of lions

There was no compromise in their midst; no betrayal, no surrender

Their strenght in victory and pride in defeat won the admirations of their adversaries.

Today, these brave, united people are found no more in their clime

They that stood the roars of lions now flee at the crow of a cock

The wings of an Eagle have transfigured into that of a foul

And a tortoise now rules the animal kingdom!

Now, all we hear is melody of discordant tunes

And songs of conflicting tones and voices

The ancestors are worried over a House divided against itself

But the people are laughing

Just for a plate of pottage, they have left Omaye for Eneomune

And sold their birthright like Esau, the hungry man!

Even their Shepherd has abandoned his flocks in the midst of misery

Severing the cord that bound them together

Shame has taken over the place of pride

And defeat has worn the shoes of triumph

A race is losing its strength, prestige and relevance

While the people are folding their arms, watching

Seeds of discords have been sowed in the land

And the corns of anguish can no longer be counted

But, please, if you see Ola Rotimi, echo my whinge:

Igala gods are to blame, for there is no unity in Igala Unity House!

-Akobe Solomon, a Social Commentator/Poet wrote from Abuja