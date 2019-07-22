GOC 7 Div NA Declares: "Fight Against BHTs a Must Win War in North East"

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu has said that "the counter Insurgency war against Boko Haram insurgents is a must win War, as Borno, Northeast and the nation deserve to live in peace."

General Biu stated Saturday while speaking at a Grand Reception organized by the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole in his honour of his accelerated ptomotion from Brigadier General to Major General held at the Command Guest House, Maiduguri

” We are not going to be distracted by the activities of Boko Haram terrorist and their collaboratiors, this war is a must win war , as Borno deserves peace, Northeast deserves peace and Nigeria at large deserve peace.

“I call on the Boko Haram members to give peace a chance and lay down their arms and come back home, so that they will be reintergrated back to the society, as there are opportunites for them.

"They can aspire to become what they want to become. They can even aspire to become President of this country”, Biu said.

He added that the people of Borno State and North-East have suffered a lot as a result of the insurgency while calling on the Boko haram insurgents to see reason and lay down their arms, come back to the society and develop, saying, " there is no development without peace."

The GOC further apprecited God Almighty for sparing his live and for the elevations while thanking President Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai for recognising them and their efforts while promising to do more until peace is completely restored in the Northeast, noting that, "as every elevation come with its responsibility."

In his goodwill message, the Borno State Governor, Professor, Babagana Umara said that the accelerated promotion of Major General Bulama Biu did not come as a surprise because of the commitment and hardwork of General Bulama Biu.

Governor Umara who was represented by the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur said ” the people and government of Borno state remain grrateful and indebted to the Nigerian military for returning peace back to the state.

" Our hearts will continue to be with those that paid the supreme price to ensure that peace returns to our land.

“This elevation is a clear indication of your efforts in the fight against insurgency which is yielding the desired result but you should also know that every promotion comes with additional responsibility. I therefore urge you to do more", Kadafur said.

Speaking, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole , Major General Benson Akinroluyo said ” I am proud that the President and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratsi are happy with what we are doing within the Theater command because both Lt General Adeosun and General Bulama Biu achieved these feats as a result of their contributions in the theater.

He urged General Biu and other Officers as well as men of the theater command to do more so that they will finish the job and go back to their barracks.