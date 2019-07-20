Delta PDP Bigwig Battle Protesters Over Appointments, Says Appointments Not Yardstick For Development

Miffed by the growing calls, resulting into protests from the various ethnic nationalities in Delta State for their sons and daughters to be appointed into political offices by Ifeanyi Okowa, a Chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, said the protest is on called for.

While berating those aggrieved over the protest for non-appointment of their kismen, the PDP stalwart noted that agitation for political appointments was not a yardstick for measuring development in their environments.

According to him, it is better to agitate for more development than asking for appointments that would touch the lives of few individuals

Onuesoke who made the statement in Warri, Saturday while reacting to protests over appointments from the different tribes said such protests is uncalled for, pointed out that the state governor, had made salient appointments which spread equitably across the different tribes of the state just as he expressed hope that Okowa would roll out more appointments in due course.

While urging Deltans to exercise patient, Onuesoke, argued that it would have been better for them to agitate for development from Okowa than demanding for appointments that might benefit only the opportuned.

While redirecting the minds of the agitators, he stressed the need for them to call for the provision of good roads, healthcare facilities, quality education, industralization and provision of jobs that would transform and touch majority of lives.

Said him: “Although Okowa had achieved a lot in job creation, with the provision of over 20, 000 jobs, it would have been better to ask the Governor to create programmes that would generate more jobs, build more roads, housing projects, education, and health among others than agitating for appointments", he stressed.