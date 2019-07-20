PDP Holds 8th Stakeholders Meeting In Awka ......Vows To Take Over Anambra

It was indeed an eventful gathering today as the Anambra State Chapter of the People's Democratic held her 8th stakeholders meeting in Awka, the state's capital to discuss the way forward of the party in the state and in the federation.

The meeting themed ''Repositioning for Power and Good Governance'' attracted many dignitaries and stakeholders of the party in the state, including Mr. Peter Obi (former Governor of the state and PDP's Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2019 General Election) Sen. Uche Ekwunife (representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone), Chief Oseloka Obaze (2017 Gubernatorial Candidate) Sen. Ben Ndiobi (Former Senator, Josephine Aninie (former Minister for Women Affairs) and Chief Obiorah Okonkwo (BoT member), Hon. Dr. Harry Oranezi (former House of Reps member and State's DG, Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization), Hon. Chris Azubuogu (member representing Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency) among others.

In an address of welcome, the state's Chairman of the party, Hon. Sir Ndubisi Nwobu who harped on the theme reminded the party faithful that the task of repositioning requires great deal of hard work, perseverance, honesty of purpose, transparency and funding, while appreciating them for their support and commitment so far.

He said "We shall jointly mobilize to reposition the PDP as a movement in Anambra State, by so we shall reclaim power and turn around the dwindling fortunes of the state under the present APGA government, and bring much needed good governance to Anambrarians"

In his own speech, Mr. Peter Obi noted that it was the PDP Anambra that gave Atiku the highest support in the last Presidential election, as APC recorded its lowest support in the state, compared with the votes it secured in other states of the federation. Noting that he is ready to die for Nigeria, the former governor who expressed optimism that PEPT's judgement will be to the party's favour, also reiterated the need to sustain the team spirit already existing among the party members, without which the party may not achieve the great tasks before it, even as he charged everybody to give his best to ensure that the party moves forward.

Also speaking at the event, the party's gubernatorial candidate in the 2017 governorship election, Hon.Oseloka Obaze who noted that the slogan of the party 'Power to the people' is not a lip service, eulogized the leadership of the party in the state for holding the party together and for keeping his promises in ensuring the party's peaceful existence.

Maintaining that the big picture of the party now is to ensure that it reclaims its mandate in Abuja and in the state, the former Diplomat and SSG appreciated the L.G charimen of the party for their workrs at the grassroot, maintaining that everybody needs to get to work to achieve this task.

In a goodwill message, the minority leader in the state's House of Assembly and member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Elder Onyebuchi Offor disclosed that based on the good work done so far by Hon. Nwobu in piloting the affairs of the party, the PDP members in the house have signed a communique that he will continue with his leadership of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the state executive council of the party, Barr. Okey Muo-Aroh who represented the National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus reminded the members that all hands must be on deck if the party must achieve the great task before it.

On her own part, the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in the red chamber Chief Mrs. Uche Ekwunife extolled the party's indefatigability in the state, owing to the fact that the it has been out of power in the state since 2006, which, according to her, has justified the its stability.

Senator Ekwunife who expressed optimism that the party will still emerge victorious in the tribunal further pledged her unreserved her support and loyalty to the party, even as she urged the leadership to give women not less than 38% slots in every committee they are forming.

In their separate speeches, former Senator Ben Ndi Obi, and a chieftain of the party, Chief Obiorah Okonkwo praised the leader for the testimonies recorded so far in the party under his leadership, registering optimism that with the stride, the party has a brighter future and will record more victories in the forthcoming elections, especially the November 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

The gathering also featured deliberations on the party's internal affairs.