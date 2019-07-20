Obaze tasks FGN to stop compartmentalizing response to insecurity.

Oseloka H. Obaze, a PDP stalwart, has tasked FGN to stop compartmentalizing response to national insecurity. He spoke to the press on the margins of a PDP Stakeholders Meeting in Awka on Saturday 20 July. His views:

“Nigerians are extremely worried over rising insecurity. No where is safe. There must be improvement in rallying local intelligence for use by our security agencies. As Nigerians, we must eschew divisive rhetoric and the FGN must avoid sectionalizing and compartmentalizing security threats, challenges and solutions. What we urgently require is a bi-partisan but proactive tackling of our security challenges. The FGN should urgently convene a non-partisan Security Summit.”