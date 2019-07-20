Polio Eradication, Bill Gate Hosts Borno Gov, Prof. Zulum, CommendsGovt in Eradication of Polio

The Co- Chair of the Bill and Milenda Foundation, Mr. Bill Gate has commended the efforts of the Borno state government in the fight against polio in the state despite Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr. Gate made the commendation at the Weekend while seating next to Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the Gates foundation’s headquarters in Seattle, United States. Said ” the efforts of Borno State in the fight against polio “is impressive” even in the face of insurgency challenges,”

The Microsoft guru and philanthropists took part in a live video conference with Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, executive director of the National Primary Health-care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, officials of the World Health organization and stakeholders involved in the administration of primary healthcare in Borno, for the 2019 mid-year immunization and primary healthcare review meeting.

Gates also commended the collaboration between the Borno Government led by Zulum and the military in the effort to accelerate the coverage of immunization and primary healthcare, adding that he was also happy with the inclusion of primary healthcare in the Professor Zulum’s 10 point development agenda as Governor (since May 29, 2019).

He urged the state government to work towards ‎increasing the quality of immunization campaigns this July and September 2019 through a release of counterpart funding and bridging a gap of reaching 50,000 children to administer polio vaccines in safe areas affected by insurgent, as identified during the review meeting.

Also speaking. The President of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who described Professor Zulum as Borno’s right man in office and ‎called for continued effort in addressing challenges for expansion of coverage and fund management to increase access to more funding.

In his remarks, the Borno state Governor, Professor Zulum expressed gratitude to Bill Gates and Dangote for their support towards improving the provision of primary healthcare services.

He also appreciated the intervention by Gates‎ through the provision of livelihoods support for displaced persons in Kaga local government area three years ago and Dangote’s major donation of building materials worth N2 billion in 2016, wich he said, went a long way in reconstruction and resettlement efforts.

The Governor announced that as part of commitment to health care ‎delivery, he has in less than two months of coming into office, began the construction of seven additional primary healthcare centres in Hawul, Gwoza, Kala-Balge, Askira-Uba and Jere local government areas of Borno State and promised an immediate release of counterpart funding towards coming immunization this July and September.

The Governor also promised to ensure compulsory participation of council chairmen in immunization and other primary healthcare meetings and promised to take up some matters raised by the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, with whom he had a closed door meeting after the video conference.

Dr Shuaib had commended Governor Zulum’s administrative style of visiting public offices in Borno State (which include healthcare institutions) to monitor ‎service delivery.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Sule Mele had presented a comprehensive immunization mid-year review ‎during which he highlighted many successes recorded and challenges being faced.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi who coordinated the participation of traditional rulers and thousands of district and ward heads in expanding immunization coverage, promised to strengthen areas of successes and overcome challenges identified during the review meeting.