Airport Security Breach: FAAN Probes How Man Beat Security To Climb Azman Plane At Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said Friday it has commenced investigations into circumstances surrounding how an intruder climbed an Azman Air aircraft waiting for air traffic control clearance to take off at the Lagos Airport.

FAAN General Manager, Public Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu disclosed this in a statement.

She said the pilot of the Azman Air plane marked with registration number 5N – HAI departing Lagos for Port Harcourt reported the incident.

“At about 1009 hours, aviation security officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria arrested an intruder who was sighted trying to climb into an Azman aircraft waiting for clearance from Air Traffic Controllers.

“The pilot of the Azman aircraft with registration number 5N-HAI departing Lagos to Port Harcourt reported the incident and Avsec officials swiftly responded. The man has been apprehended and is now in Avsec’s custody.

“The aircraft taxied back to the apron for a thorough check and has departed for Port Harcourt afterwards.

“The Authority is already investigating the incident,” the FAAN spokeswoman said.

The development has sparked outrage at the airport on the security lapses around the airside.

Many passengers blamed porous security for the infraction, which they said has exposed the underbelly of security at the airport.