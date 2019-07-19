It's unfair for any governor to interfere in running local govt -Oyetola

The Governor of Osun state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has declared that it is unfair for any governor to interfere in running local government.

Oyetola said this Osogbo at the weekend insisting that it would be unfair for any governor not to allow elected chairmen at the Local Government Councils to decide what they want in terms of human, capital and infrastructure development.

He described local government councils as a critical arm that should work to deliver development to the people.

The Governor said he would allow local government Councils in Osun state to operate freely without interference.

"I believe in the functionality of local government administration. That is why we have given all the local governments and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) the independence to operate."

"To me, it is unfair for any governor not to allow people at the local government to decide what they want."

"We believe in transparency, accountability and probity that is why our administration has ensured that the resources of the local governments are not interfered with."

"We have given our Councils free-hand to operate and decide their affairs. We don't toy with the administration of our local government because we believe so much in development", the Governor said.