U.S patners Nigeria to improve food security.

The government of the United States have signed a declaration of patnership with Nigeria to launch a five year programme, "Feed the future Nigeria" to improve food security and boost agri - business.

"The governments of the United States and Nigeria jointly signed a declaration of partnership to launch a five-year Feed the Future Nigeria Country Plan to increase investments in food security, build greater resilience, and improve household nutrition in the country.

"Feed the Future is a U.S. government initiative coordinated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) working to sustainably reduce global poverty, malnutrition and hunger".

"Building on the government of Nigeria's priorities for food security and nutrition at both the national and state levels, this new plan provides a blueprint for all inclusive and sustainable agriculture - led economic growth strenghtened resillence among people and system, and a well nourished population especially for women and children".

The statement also said that the plan focuses on Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Niger

states, as well as the four northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, and Yobe.

It is equally expected that the programme will develop five of the government’s prioritized agricultural value chains

which the strongest potential for increased productivity and enhanced market linkages dsuch as aquaculture, cowpeas, maize, rice, and soybeans.