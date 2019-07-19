Zulum Flags Off Distribution of Agric Implements, Commissions HousingEstate in Mafa ... Lays Foundation Stone For new 400 Units of Housing Estate in Ajiri Village

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has flagged off distribution of agricultural inputs to Mafa IDPs in Mafa town.

The governor further laid foundation stone for the construction of another 400 units of housing estate at Ajiri village of Mafa LGA.

He also launched 400 units of housing estate in Mafa town of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He also inspected reconstruction work at Dikwa Holiday Resort which was converted to a Skill Aqusition Centre meant to train unemployed youths in the area in various skills as part of state government youths empowerment and poverty alleviation.

The governor however inspected farming activities and the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers, road rehabilitation projects along Mafa-Dikwa-Ngala Trunk 'A' road.

During the inspection of the road reconstruction work, he noted that the road projects were significant as it will boost socio economic activities of the areas, especially, commercial activities being a nerve axis for international trade with the neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameron Republics even beyond down to Central Africa while commending the efforts of the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) and Borno State Ministry of Works and Transport for a job well done in the road network.

He said: "I am overwhelmed, I am so happy when I see the level of the ongoing work from Gajibo (Dikwa LG)."

“We shall ensure that this current shape of work is maintained so that after the rainy season asphalting will not be a problem,” he said and promised to complete all road rehabilitation works in two to three years.

It will be recalled that the Maidugiri-Mafa-Dikwa-Gambiru-Ngala road is a federal government road linking Cameroon Republic taken over by the administration of former Governor Kashim Shettima to be compensated later by the federal government.

Similarly, Governor Zulum is presently seeking the approval of the federal government for his administration to reconstruct Maiduguri-Bama-Banki and Maiduguri-lBama-Gwoza-Liman Kara road which are also federal roads in Borno state similar to that of Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak-Gudumbali-Kukawa-Munguno-Kukawa-Baga federal road.