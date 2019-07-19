Blame Yourselves Over Flooding Menace, Delta PDP Chieftain Declares

Deltans and other residents alike have been called upon to rather blame themselves over the menace of flooding caused by indiscriminate building, erecting structures and dumping of waste on water channels.

An environmentalist and a prominent Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in the state, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, specifically warned those living around flood-prone areas to desist from the habit of blocking water canals.

Onuesoke, stated this Friday, when members of Save The Earth Initiative (STEI) led by its Director, Dr. Steven Agbola paid him a courtesy visit in Warri.

Onuesoke, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman, Onuesoke Foundation and Network For Good Governance (N4GG) alleged that some community leaders and youth are in the habit of selling natural waterways to developers to build their houses, factories thereby obstructing the flow of water.

"Some Community leaders and youth are in the habit of selling off lands which are natural waterways thereby obstructing the free flow of water.

"Go to major towns & cities and see massive structures erected across water canals. In some places, huge heap of wastes are seen blocking these natural waterway channels.

"I want to appeal to such communities to give Govt a chance to transform our environment and reduce flooding especially during this rainy seasons.

"Gov. Okowa is committed to putting an end to the perennial flooding usually experienced in some major cities and towns. Flooding will soon be a thing of the past in Asaba and other Cities with the level of on-going works & construction. Lets give Gov. Okowa the needed support to tackle this menace of flooding" he pleaded".

Also speaking with Journalists, the Director of Save The Earth Initiative, Dr.Steven agbola noted that Onuesoke's contributions and wealth of knowledge towards a better environment for healthy living is needed at this time so that Delta can be named among the best in terms of Environmental friendly States.

"Onuesoke has vast knowledge on how to transform our environment and make it safe for a better living. We have come to see areas where we BH partner with Onuesoke Foundation towards achieving our goal of making the earth a safe place for all in Nigeria", he stated.