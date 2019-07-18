EFCC arrests Immigration officer, others over passport racketeering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, today arrested an officer of Nigerian Immigration Service, Adebimpe Kehinde for his alleged involvement in passport racketeering.

Kehinde was arrested alongside 14 other suspected passport racketeers on at the Immigration Service Passport office, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He was arrested following intelligence reports received by the Commission leading to series of surveillance about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects allegedly conspired to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public applying for international passports.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include: Five laptops, mobile phones and several official documents.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

