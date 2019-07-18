TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | EFCC News & Reports

EFCC arrests Immigration officer, others over passport racketeering

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, today arrested an officer of Nigerian Immigration Service, Adebimpe Kehinde for his alleged involvement in passport racketeering.

Kehinde was arrested alongside 14 other suspected passport racketeers on at the Immigration Service Passport office, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He was arrested following intelligence reports received by the Commission leading to series of surveillance about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects allegedly conspired to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public applying for international passports.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include: Five laptops, mobile phones and several official documents.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

ENDS


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists