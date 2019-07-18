Imo Govt. To Partner Frsc On Safety Of Roads

Imo State Government says it will partner with the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in ensuring safety of citizens of the state on the roads.

Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha stated this during the Pulling Out Parade of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Joseph Aremu, held at the Grasshoppers Handball Stadium, Owerri.

Governor Ihedioha, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona used the occasion to reassure people of the State that his administration is determined to deliver good governance in the state.

He described ACM Aremu as a diligent Officer, who showed commitment in the discharge of his duties, praying God to guide his ways in his life outside public service.

“Let me commend our brother, ACM Joseph Aremu (Rtd), in whose honour we are here today after a meritorious service to our fatherland. Records available to us show that he spent 23 years in the Federal Road Safety Corps. He was a committed Officer. He served in Lagos, Rivers and other parts of the country, but ended his service in Imo State. It is a thing of joy that after 23 years, we are here to celebrate you. “

“His Excellency, Governor Emeka Ihedioha appreciates you, your wife and children for devoting your time to service to the nation. Available records show that you served the nation diligently.”

“This country is passing through a very difficult and challenging period; a period when banditry and other vices are the order of the day. His Excellency does not have doubt in mind that you will contribute your quota towards tackling these vices.”

“The services of FRSC are very valuable, especially, at this time, when all hands should be on deck to see how to address these challenges. The Governor has asked me to assure you of a very robust relationship with the FRSC.”

The Government of Imo State, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has started to rebuild Imo State. We are tackling environmental challenges, implementing palliative measures on our roads that are in very bad shape, while waiting for the rains to subside before we go into major road construction. The state is being rid of refuse; our drainages are being opened, to ensure free flow of water and traffic, especially, during this rainy season.”

“We assure the good people of Imo State that this administration will partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other relevant institutions in building a better Imo, that all will be proud of.”

Walter Duru, Ph.D

Adviser, Communications to the Deputy Governor

July 18, 2019.