By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has finally nominated his kinsman, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, as the Commissioner designate.

Aniagwu, served as Chief Press Secretary (CPS), during the first tenure of the governor.

He allegedly made painstaking efforts to unseat Chief Patrick Ukah, who would be his predecessor soonest.