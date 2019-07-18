OPC Gives 21-day Ultimatum To Police To Fish Out Killers Of Funke Olakunrin

. Says Miyetti Allah Is Insane For Calling For OBJ’s Arrest

The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC New Era has issued a 21-day ultimatum to Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the country to fish out the killers of Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

OPC in a press release by its National Public Relations, Comrade Adeshina Akinpelu stated that if after 21-day ultimatum, the Police fail to fish out the killers of Funke Olakunrin; OPC will embark on an operation to drive out all criminal Fulani herdsmen, Yoruba accomplices and other tribes who are perpetrating crimes in all Yoruba speaking states.

“Time has come for us to act now. We will no longer fold our hands and allow criminal Fulani herdsmen to continue to kill us like cows. We can’t continue to use the blood of our people to keep Nigeria’s unity. We are giving the Police and other security agencies 21-day ultimatum to fish out the killers of Funke Olakunrin. Failure to fish out the killers, we will drive out all criminal Fulani herdsmen, Yoruba accomplices and other tribes perpetrating crimes in Yoruba land.”

Speaking further, OPC accused Fulani oligarchy of trying to re-capture Yoruba land after failing in previous attempts in the past. “We are aware that this is part of the grand conspiracy of the Fulani oligarchy to re-capture Yoruba land after failing in previous attempts in the past. These Fulanis were responsible for the fall of first and second Oyo Empire through cunning methods. Their third attempt which was real war was met with stiff resistance from the Yoruba people who drove them back after they reached Oshogbo.

OPC further accused the Fulanis of trying to create fear among Yoruba leaders in order to silence them from speaking the truth and making critical appraisal of Buhari’s government.

“The killing of Funke Olakunrin is a part of a grand conspiracy of the Fulani oligarchy to silence some of our leaders from speaking the truth and making critical appraisal of Buhari’s government.” Also speaking on Miyetti Allah’s call for arrest of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, OPC referred Miyetti Allah as an insane group that will soon meet its waterloo for all the crimes they are perpetrating in Yoruba land.

“We are not in any way surprised by Miyetti Allah’s call for the arrest of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Why would these criminals who ought to be in jail not call for the arrest of Chief Obasanjo when they have a great supporter in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

The Yoruba pressure group also called on governors, elected political office holders and Yoruba leaders to come together and tackle the issue of insecurity in Yoruba land, saying that OPC and over one hundred other pressure groups in Yoruba land are prepared to tackle the issue of insecurity in the southwest.