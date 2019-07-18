Police restrict protests in Abuja to Unity Fountain

The Nigerian Police Force has restricted all forms of protests within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to the Unity Fountain.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice today said the decision was in furtherance of the efforts by the Police to ensure safety and security of life and property, free flow of traffic and the protection of commerce and other economic activities in the nation's capital.

He said the Inspector-General of Police Mumammad Adamu directed that all intending protesters are requested to steer-clear of all critical national infrastructure, especially the Three Arms Zone and other sensitive security areas.

He said citizens are at liberty to assemble and conduct peaceful protests within the Unity Fountain which the only authorized protest zone in Abuja.

According to him, the restriction was sequel to series of protests, such as the one on 30th October, 2018 in various parts of Abuja, which brought the Capital City to a standstill and crumbled economic activities and caused untold hardship for people.