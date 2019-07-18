Osun to regulate mining to address environmental degradation

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola today disclosed that mining activities will henceforth be regulated in the State to address environmental degradation

He spoke after seeing the level of environmental degradation caused by unregulated mining activities going on in many parts the state.

The governor was at Ifewara in Atakunmosa West local government, to see a huge landscape that has been degraded by illegal miners. He was also at Ibodi in the same local government.

Oyetola said "I am here to see things for myself. It is unfortunate that our land is being damaged and farming activity has been destroyed. With what I have seen, one cannot do farming here again because the land has been seriously damaged.

"The grievous damage is the fact that the entire land space had been totally destroyed which hitherto could have been used for agricultural purposes and socio-economic development of our state.

"The whole environment has been polluted by dangerous chemicals applied to explore gold. These chemicals are not only dangerous for human being but hazardous to farming.

"Though it is important for us to explore the possibilities in mining, it must not be at the expense of the welfare and health of the people. Mining must be done with proper regulation", he said.