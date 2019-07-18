Voice of Nigeria inherits house seized from late Alex Bade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC handed over a choice property forfeited by the late Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Bade to the Voice of Nigeria and it has now becomes the new headquarters of the federal government owned broadcast station.

The property, located at Plot 1386 Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, was handed over to VON by the EFCC Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede who represented the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Speaking through Olukoyede, Magu stated that: "This is an epic moment in the history of Nigeria, not for the ceremonial nature of this activity, but for what it stands for. This is one of the buildings that was confiscated from a fraudulent person who stole the money of Nigeria.

"The event taking place today is going a long way to prove to the critics, that the war against corruption is real; the battle has come to stay. If we are able to fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly, we would have fought 70 per cent of Nigeria's problem."

He called on all Nigerians to join hands in the fight against the canker worm of corruption, saying such was necessary, "If not for us, but for the generation coming behind."