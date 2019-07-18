Police arrest four men for killing couple in Shagamu

Police in Ogun State have arrested four suspects in connection with gruesome murder of a couple in Shagamu area of the State.

72-year-old Pa James Olaosebikan and his 68-year-old wife, Madam Esther Olaosebikan were gruesomely murdered by unknown assailant on the 30th of June 2019 in their house situated at K.M 54 Lagos-Ibadan expressway Shagamu.

According to their son, Mr Joseph Olaosebikan who reported the matter at Shagamu police station, the assailants accessed the house through the ceiling and macheted his parents to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama gave a matching order to the DPO Shagamu Division, Okiki Agunbiade to fish out the killers.

He said the DPO and his men embarked on technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts yielded positive result on 12 of July 2019 when three members of the gang, Ibrahim Uthman, Aba Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid Ibrahim were apprehended.

According to the police spokesman "On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they are armed robbery gang and that one of their member who is now at large invited them for the purpose of robbing the deceased."

"But on getting to the house, they discovered that the couple recognised one of them, hence they matcheted them to death."

The Commissioner of police ordered the homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department to take over the case for proper investigation.