Pandemonium As Tenants Murders Landlady In Delta

The people of No. 72 Umunajie street, Asaba, the Delta state capital, were thrown into mourning following the alleged murder of a landlady, Mrs. Elizabeth Asuelimen, a 63-year-old woman by her tenants.

Trouble started Monday, when the daughter of deceased, Mrs. Glory Asuelimen, claimed that her late mother called her over a troublesome tenant whose name is yet to be given by the police.

Narrating the ordeal of her deceased mother, Mrs Asuelime, told journalists that her mother was murdered in cold blood on Tuesday morning by two of her tenants.

In her words: "My mum called me on Monday night by 8:00pm and asked me to come home in the morning being Tuesday, that one of the tenants is giving her problems and threatening her. So, on Tuesday morning as I was going, I was trying to call her but her phone was switched off.

"When I got to the house, the door was opened, I entered calling my mum, she wasn't answering, I checked her room, she was not there. I went to the sitting room and saw my mum lying on the cushion. I called her again, she didn't answer. So, I touch her, her body was very stiff and I look at her very well, I saw blood rushing out from back of her head, then I screamed and went outside and asked to know who was the tenant giving my mother problem? One of the ladies said it is the tenant at the front and I told them that my mother is dead in the pool of her blood inside the house"

"That is how we went to 'A' Division, police in Asaba and discovered that they used harmer or stick to hit my mother at the back of her head. The Police have arrested four tenants because after the incident most of them ran away", she claimed.

Confirming the killing, the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said it has not been proven that the said tenants murdered her, though the women was found in the pool of her blood in her house.

She said that the suspected tenants who had misunderstanding with the landlady are still at large, revealing that four tenants have been so far invited for questioning.

DSP Onovwakporyeya, said that investigation are ongoing to unravel the circumstance that led to her death.