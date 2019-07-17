AHRC Celebrates Nelson Mandela's International Day

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the rest of the global community in celebrating Nelson Mandela International Day. The Day falls on July 18 every year in honor of the former South African President who helped end the Apartheid regime in South Africa. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, and the first UN Mandela Day was celebrated on 18 July 2010.

Nelson Mandela Day is a day to reflect on Mandela's service to humanity through his tireless struggle for human rights, justice, and liberty. The defeat of Apartheid has become an inspiration for all activists around the world working to end systems of oppression. The Mandela example continues to inspire movements for justice around the world, especially in Palestine.

The human rights community across the globe draws great inspiration from Mandela's example. Mandela's day is a day of renewed commitment to make this world a world of peace, equality and justice for all.

This special occasion serves as a reminder for all of us across the world to keep working towards global peace and global justice, a world that respects human dignity and all human rights. AHRC encourages all members of the community to set aside July 18 not only as a day of celebration but as a day of volunteerism with their local communities and neighborhoods as well.

"Nelson Mandela is a leader who changed history and Apartheid and Mandela are words familiar to all around the world," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "For us in the human rights community, we draw great inspiration from Nelson Mandela," added Hamad. "We honor the giants of the human rights struggle who preceded us by continuing the struggle for a world of peace, equality and justice for all," concluded Hamad.

To learn more about Nelson Mandela International Day, please visit www.mandeladay.com

https://www.un.org/en/events/mandeladay/