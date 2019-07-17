Oil Bath Nigeria Limited Diversifies To Offshore Services

A frontline Nigerian indigenous Oil and gas Company, Oil Bath Nigeria Limited has successfully found an inroad into the midstream of oil and gas sector by diversifying into providing offshore security vessels and service boats.

The Founder and Chief Executive of the Company, Mr Kola Gbadamosi made the revelation in a chat with the Managing Editor of The Nigerian Voice, Mr Henry Oduenyi.

Oil Bath Nigeria Limited, a premier Oil and Gas marketing and distribution services-solutions provider was founded in 1996 and have for over two decades rendered services of excellence to its clients.

The Company recently diversified into offshore services and has a strong niche on marine security sector. Explaining further, the versatile Navigator of the Company, Mr Kola Gbadamosi gives more insight into the new venture.

“Oilbath Nigeria Limited is specifically skilled in the field of marine security, especially in High-risk areas including the Gulf of Guinea.

We meet our offshore customers’ requirements by employing trained staff in our organization, providing armed security on board to perform surveys with expert consultants in the sector and supplying marine service vessels.

What distinguish our fleet from other vessels are the additional features that we have added to our new vessels to be in the lead in marine security role in the region, not limited to:

Ballistic proof panels all around the wheel house

Remote CCTV system, internally and externally showing all areas of the vessel and surroundings with CCTV monitor in the wheelhouse and in the Command center

Thermal imaging cameras FLIR. TCX/Thermal Bullet Security camera ranging to 1.2 Nautical miles with monitor in the wheelhouse and in the Command center.

Command Center at the Main deck with Marine Rader, GPS, CCTV Monitor Fitted and Thermal Imaging Camera monitor fitted

Inmarsat C system/ship security alert system to be checking data anywhere anytime.

In addition to their security role, our vessels can as well play many roles in emergency situations like:

Offshore personnel and Cargo Transfers

Standby and medevac

Firefighting”

Like other ventures in the Oil and Gas Industry undertaken by Oil Bath Nigeria Limited, offshore security services will again announce their ingenuity in the industry.