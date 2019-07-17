Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Begins Power Generation By October

Eyitope Ogunbodede, the vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, says the institution will exit the national grid by October to generate its own electricity.

Speaking on Monday at a biennial conference of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation (AISPI), Ogunbodede said the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has provided the university with a gas-powered turbine that will generate eight megawatts (MW) of energy, while the institution’s daily need is less than six megawatts.

He added that the university will be able to save about N65 million that it currently spends as electricity bill monthly.

“One of the key challenges we have is the unstable supply of energy. In fact, it is so erratic that you cannot plan any meaningful research,” he said.

“Luckily now, we are working with Rural Electrification Agency to provide for us a gas-powered turbine that will generate 8.0 megawatts of electricity.

“What we consume as a university is between 5 to 6 megawatts daily. With 8.03 megawatts, we will be comfortable. This project started in 2017 and the completion period is two years.

“However, due to the fast pace of the work, the project will be delivered by the end of October. We are now very sure that by the end of October, Obafemi Awolowo University will be generating its own electricity and what that means is that we will be off the national grid.

“Presently, we pay between N35m and N65m per month for electricity. By the time we start generating our own electricity, the money will be saved.”

Source: The Cable