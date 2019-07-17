OPC President General Pays Condolence Visit To Pa Reuben Fasoranti

The President General of Oodua Peoples Congress, Aare Prince OSIBOTE, the successor of Late Dr Frederick Fasheun, founder & first President of OPC paid condolence to Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in the Company , Chief Olu Falae, and Bashorun Seyinde Arogbofa.

In commiserating with the Yoruba Patriarch, Aare Osibote reiterated OPC's committment to sustainable development and security accross the Yoruba Nation. "All hands must be on deck to curb the menace of kidnapping perepetrated by dissident terrorists and their collaborators" he stated.

The OPC leader went further to say: "It is high time the Yoruba Nation gave credence to her veritable puissance as warlords . Enough is Enough".