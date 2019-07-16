APPOINTMENT: Delta Governor May Install Kinsman As Finance Commissioner

As Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, continue to roll out names for appointments from his 'black bag', there are speculations that the governor may likely install his kinsman, Mr. Cyril Agbele, as the substantive finance Commissoner.

Agbele, is the current Accountant-General of the state from Ute-Alohen, Ute kingdom in Agbor, Ika north east local government area.

Agbele, towards the end of the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Ewete Uduaghan, held administrative work to ransom as he was allegedly instructed by Okowa, to disappear into the thin air with two of his Deputies and resurfaced immediately Okowa resumed office.

Lately, unconfirmed rumour filtered into town that Agbele, has retired, clearing the way for his appointment but a close associate who do not want the name on print debunked the rumour.

Impeccable sources said the choice of Agbele, may have informed why Okowa demoted his immediate past Economic Planning Commissoner, Dr. Kingsley Emu, by re-appointing him as the Chief Economic Adviser to the governor.

There are speculations in some quarters that the Economic Planning ministry may be scrapped and returned to finance ministry where it originally belonged.

With the emergece of Emu, as the Chief Economic Adviser, fillers from the grapevine has it that he still stands the chances of overseeing economic planning and budget preparation.

Also, it was learnt that the governor may have perfected plans to purportedly redeploy his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, whom he unofficially appointed as Special Adviser on media and communication, thereby leaving the Ministry of Information without a Commissioner but to be supervised by the SA on Media and Communications.

Aniagwu, was one of those who allegedly fought to unseat the past Information Commissoner, Patrick Ukah, who has been re-appointed as Basic and Secondary Education Commissoner.

Aniagwu, in the first tenure of Okowa, ostensibly strayed from his portfolio as the mouthpiece of the governor to the spokesperson of the state government.

He was seen at several government functions doing the running round for 'Live broadcast' with AIT and Channels television stations.