President Buhari Reacts To Obasanjo's Comments On Insecurity. Says Comment "Unpatriotic'

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday unleashed a tirade against former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other critics of the security situation in the country. According to him, every country around the world are facing one security challenge or the other.

President Buhari said critics of insecurity in the country are not patriotic. He pointed out that there are new challenges of banditry and kidnapping around the globe.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Monday wrote an open letter rebuking the Buhari administration over the insecurity in the country. “To be explicit and without equivocation, Mr. President and General, I am deeply worried about four avoidable calamities:. abandoning Nigeria into the hands of criminals who are all being suspected, rightly or wrongly, as Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type, Obasanjo said. “Spontaneous or planned reprisal attacks against Fulanis which may inadvertently or advertently mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide that we did not believe could happen and yet it happened.

“Similar attacks against any other tribe or ethnic group anywhere in the country initiated by rumours, fears, intimidation and revenge capable of leading to pogrom; “Violent uprising beginning from one section of the country and spreading quickly to other areas and leading to dismemberment of the country.”