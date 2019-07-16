Buratai Warns Against Politicising Security, Says Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has strongly warned those individuals who are unnecessarily politicizing security-related issues in the country for undue political gains to henceforth refrain from doing so.

General Buratai gave the warning when he paid an operational visit to troops of Exercise Harbin Kunama III at 1 Division Super Camp Kuyelo at Kuyelo district, in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Col. Sagir Musa who stated this in a Press Release signed and made available to Journalists said the Lieutenant General emphasized that the security and unity of the country are non-negotiable.

He therefore cautioned all those playing politics with the Security issues of our country to have a rethink as the Nigerian Army will continue to remain firm and decisive in combatting all threats to the security and unity of the nation towards the continuous provision of an enabling environment for peace, national security, and national development at large.

Lieutenant General, Burrata used the opportunity to inspect troops tactical deployments and later addressed the soldiers and enjoined them to be ruthless and decisive in dealing with the bandits.

Col Musa said General Buratai observed that the security situation in the country as a whole has greatly improved, and commended them for the commitment and sacrifice which they have continued to demonstrate in the discharge of their constitutional roles to their fatherland.

He said: “General Buratai noted that owing to such commitments and sacrifices by them as well as their colleagues in the North East, armed Bandits in the North West and Boko Haram terrorists in the North East have been technically defeated.”

COAS, therefore, urged the troops not to relent or become complacent until all the remaining bandits and other criminal elements are completely eliminated from our communities.

However Col Musa said Kuyelo Super Camp is one of such Camps established recently by the Nigerian Army across the North West region which is similar with one established in the North-east zone to deal decisively with the menace of cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed banditry and other acts of criminality being perpetrated by armed bandits, Boko Haram and other criminal elements within the regions.

He said that during the visit 1 Division Garrison Commander Brig Gen OJ Akpor briefing the Chief of Army Staff on the operational activities and successes recorded achieved so far since the establishment of the camp include the neutralization of several bandits during engagements with own troops, the recovery of assorted automatic weapons from the bandits, the recovery of several rustled cows, the rescue of 20 kidnap victims, amongst others.

Akpor said the Troops also conduct medical outreaches aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the local populace with a view to garnering their support especially in the area of volunteering useful information required for the successful conduct of the operations.

“It was clear from the Commander’s briefing that no major acts of banditry have been recorded recently, that the security situation in the general area has greatly improved and that the locals, especially farmers are now going about their businesses without lets or hindrances owing to the operational activities of troops of the Super Camp.

Col Musa said also General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen F Yahaya has given some clarifications on the current and projected operational activities of his Division at large especially with regards to the conduct of anti-banditry operations.

Maj General Yahaya thanked the COAS for providing adequate operational and logistics requirements to effectively execute its roles of combating banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other associated insecurities across his Divisions area of operation.