AMNESTY PROGRAMME PROFILES 308 BENEFICIARIES FOR EMPLOYMENT

Three hundred and eight beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme who had graduated from educational and vocational skills acquisition institutions within the country and offshore, have been profiled for employment in the public and private sector.

Some of the profiled beneficiaries have almost completed documentation for engagement by various organizations in a fresh initiative by the coordinator of Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

Towards this end, Dokubo created a Job Placement and International Development Partners Engagement Unit (JPIDPEU) on May 2, 2018, to facilitate job placement for beneficiaries of the Programme.

The 308 beneficiaries profiled for employment comprises 193 trained in vocational skills and 115 graduates of educational institutions. Among them are 28 delegates profiled for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies, 10 delegates for aviation crop spray pilot jobs; 25 delegates for catering services, hotel and fast food jobs and 175 delegates for other job opportunities.

This is just the beginning of an action plan of the Post Training Engagement and Job Placement units of the Amnesty Programme. The 28 successful delegates for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies are among 53 delegates profiled for selection after a data verification of 103 beneficiaries on the list of those trained in welding.

The Job Placement unit of the Amnesty Office has stepped up efforts at securing job placement opportunities for beneficiaries trained in catering, garment production and agriculture, on which it is partnering Life-ND, an agriculture-based project with a concept approved by the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (UN-IFAD/Nigeria) Executive Board, and aims to integrate the youth into profitable agriculture in the Niger-Delta.