Nnamdi Kanu to Tinubu: You have disgraced the noble Yoruba race

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafran, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has accused the National Leader of the All Progress Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of spreading falsehood targeted against the Igbo race.

The IPOB leader alleged that the chieftain of Lagos politics' intention is to rubbish the Igbo race because of his alleged selfish presidential ambition. A statement personally signed by Mazi Kanu, and made available to newsmen by IPOB' Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled “Tinubu stop spreading anti-Igbo falsehood” accused the APC National leader of greed, conceit and unbridled presidential political ambition. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's statement read, “Tinubu, you cannot sacrifice the blood of your brethren on the shrine of your greed, conceit and unbridled 2023 presidential political ambition.

“You have disappointed and disgraced the noble Yoruba ancestry, by allowing your self-centred avarice and ego to stifle the aspirations and destiny of your people. “I must remind you today that your Fulani masters will never do for you what you are slavishly doing for them. You know in your heart of hearts that murderous Fulani herdsmen are culpable in the brutal murder of a Yoruba daughter and that Igbos had no hand in the Ore Highway Massacre. “An influential Yoruba newspaper reported that nearby villagers, who are Yorubas, informed the police that the killer Fulani herdsmen have their base in a nearby forest. “These are eye witness account from Yoruba people living in the surrounding areas where the tragic incident occurred. Or are you saying the villagers can no longer distinguish between a gun-wielding Fulani terrorist and an Igbo man?

“Your unguarded utterances only succeeded in doing more harm to the Fosaranti family, insulting the memory of their daughter and will be seen for what it is, an affront to the dignity of the Yoruba race. Do not behave like a Fulani Lackey!!! “The fate of Afonja and loss of Illorin a Yoruba territory to the Fulani conquistadors in years gone by should have taught you and your likes a bitter historical lesson but it seems you are hell-bent on repeating the mistakes of the past. “Do not be devoid of shame, honour and dignity which are the hallmarks of a true statesman. The Fulani that you serve so foolishly will never shed one drop of Fulani blood for people like you.

They will never concede “their” Presidency to a lewd unequal.” Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, reminded the APC, leader that “to the Fulanis, he is another camouflage Muslim, a filthy infidel from the South, a contaminated version of Islam not worthy to be seen or regarded as an equal.” “Have you ever wondered why no Yoruba Muslim including yourself, can never be allowed to lead a Jummat prayer in any mosque in the north? Because you, along with other Yoruba Muslim are not and can never be considered equal to your Fulani counterparts. “Is it not a shame that Yorubas like yourself submit to the authority of the Sultan of Sokoto as the supreme leader of Muslims in Nigeria in perpetuity, yet no Yoruba man will ever occupy that throne.

So you see, you will remain their slave forever and ever. “Quislings in the service of Fulani Caliphate abound in Igboland too, but we continue to expose, ridicule and sanction them because we are ever conscious of the consequences of their actions on present and future generations.

“The Fulani killing machine you serve so slavishly will continue to Taqiyya you and dangle the fruit of a false presidential promise.” Vanguard