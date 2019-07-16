Herdsmen arrested over killing of farmer in Ogun

Men of Ogun State police Command today apprehended three herdsmen over the murder of a 40-year-old farmer, Rafiu Sowemimo.

The arrest of the suspects followed a distress call by people of Adao village in Alabata area of Odeda local government on Sunday.

The locals said some herdsmen while grazing their cattle entered the farm of Sowemimo and destroyed some of his crops.

The victim thereafter accosted the herders and challenged them to know the reason behind their destructive action.

This led to altercation between him and the herders, consequent upon which the herdsmen stabbed him to death.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident in a chat with The Nigerian Voice.

He said "On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama directed the Deputy Commissioner of police in-charge of operations and that of State criminal investigation and intelligence Department to move into the scene and ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

"In compliance with the directive, the officers led other policemen to the scene and with information from the natives; they were able to arrest the three herders who perpetrated the heinous crime.

The arrested suspects are; Muhammed Adamu, Saliu Ismail and Saliu Adamu.

The Commissioner of Police in the state ordered the transfer of the suspects to Homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution