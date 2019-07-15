TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Photo Report: Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) And Rotary Club Ikeja GRA Jointly Plant Trees “Clean & Green is Our Perfect Dream”

By Folashade Kadiri

Mr. Bode Fanimo, a consultant to Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (2ndright), supporting Rotarian Sylvia Abdalla, President, Rotary Club Ikeja GRA, to plant a tree, during the 2019 Tree Planting Exercise, tagged, “Clean & Green is Our Perfect Dream”, at the Authority Zonal Office, Ogudu, on Sunday, 14thJuly, 2019.

Mr. Bode Fanimo, a consultant to Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (4th left); Rotarian Sylvia Abdalla, President, Rotary Club Ikeja GRA (4th right); Mr. Seriki Olukunle, rep. of LASPARK (2nd left); and LAWMA management staff, during the 2019 Tree Planting Exercise, tagged, “Clean & Green is Our Perfect Dream”, at the Authority Zonal Office, Ogudu, on Sunday, 14thJuly, 2019.

Mr. Bode Fanimo, a consultant to Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (3rd left); Rotarian Sylvia Abdalla, President, Rotary Club Ikeja GRA (3rd right); Rotarian Dr. Perpetua Mbanefo (2nd left); Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, LAWMA’s Head of Public Affairs (2nd left); Mr. Tosin Dada, AGM. Admin (r); and Mrs. Bola Adewumi, during the 2019 Tree Planting Exercise, tagged, “Clean & Green is Our Perfect Dream”, at the Authority Zonal Office, Ogudu, on Sunday, 14th July, 2019.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists