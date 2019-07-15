Photo Report: Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) And Rotary Club Ikeja GRA Jointly Plant Trees “Clean & Green is Our Perfect Dream”

Mr. Bode Fanimo, a consultant to Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (2ndright), supporting Rotarian Sylvia Abdalla, President, Rotary Club Ikeja GRA, to plant a tree, during the 2019 Tree Planting Exercise, tagged, “Clean & Green is Our Perfect Dream”, at the Authority Zonal Office, Ogudu, on Sunday, 14thJuly, 2019.

Mr. Bode Fanimo, a consultant to Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (4th left); Rotarian Sylvia Abdalla, President, Rotary Club Ikeja GRA (4th right); Mr. Seriki Olukunle, rep. of LASPARK (2nd left); and LAWMA management staff, during the 2019 Tree Planting Exercise, tagged, “Clean & Green is Our Perfect Dream”, at the Authority Zonal Office, Ogudu, on Sunday, 14thJuly, 2019.