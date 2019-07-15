Insecurity: Kidnappers Abduct Samson Siasia’s mother in Bayelsa

Mrs. Ogere Siasia, the other of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has been abducted by gunmen in Bayelsa State, TVC News reports.

This is the second time she will be abducted by unknown men.

In November 2015, Mrs. Siasia spent 13 days with kidnappers, who snatched her from her residence in Odoni community of Sagama Local Council Area in Bayelsa State.

Siasia was then in Gambia preparing the U-23 team for the U-23 Africa qualifier for 2016 Rio Olympic at the time when her mother was whisked away by the kidnappers.