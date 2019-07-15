Fani-Kayode blasts Tinubu for ‘defending’ herdsmen over death of Afenifere leader’s daughter

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has blasted National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over his statement at Afenifere National leader’s home in Akure, Ondo State.

Tinubu, who paid a condolence visit to the Afenifere National Leader in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday over the murder of Mrs. Olakunrin by those suspected to be herdsmen, stated that Fulanis should not be held responsible for the incident.

The former Lagos State Governor, who emphasized that the origin of kidnapping can be traced in the country, maintained that the death of the 58-year-old should not be used to divide the country.

But, Fani-Kayode reacting to Tinubu’s visit, described the national leader’s speech at Afenifere leader’s home as ‘Inconsiderate and insensitive’

According to him, Tinubu was at Pa Fasoranti’s home to mock him and speak for Fulani masters rather than sympathize.

The former minister queried Tinubu’s statement absolving Fulani herdsmen of killing of Funke Olakunrin, adding that he has ‘sold his soul to the devil and conscience to the North.”

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “Listened to Tinubu’s slurred speech and utter nonsense at Pa Fasoranti’s home. He was inconsiderate and insensitive.

“He was not there to mourn or commiserate with Pa, he was there to mock him, to pour salt in his wounds, to play politics and to speak for his Fulani masters.

“What have the kidnapper Evans or the Igbo got to do with the targetting and assasination of Olakunrin?And why the obscene determination and desperate hurry to absolve the Fulani of this hideous crime?

“He may not believe that they did it but why would he rule it out completely.

“Does he know something that we do not know? Is he an expert when it comes to assasination, homicide and murder matters? Does he know who the killers are? Why the rush to tell us who it wasn’t? Can’t he at least wait for the police to conclude their so-called investigation.

“Even for a confirmed quisling and desperate serf this time Tinubu has gone too far. Funke has not even been buried yet and he is already pissing all over her bullet-riddled body. Tinubu has sold his soul to the devil and his conscience to the north

“He has become a slave to his ambition and a plague to his people. He is a shameless soul and wicked old man who is ready to sacrifice anyone and anything to become President. I make this pronouncement today: as long as Jesus sits on the throne he will fail woefully.”