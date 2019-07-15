Insecurity: Bandits kill 10 in Katsina, injure soldier, NSCDC operative

Bandits operating in Katsina have demobilised an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicle on a rescue mission at Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The Katsina State Police Command said in a press statement on Sunday that a soldier and a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operative on the team were injured in a gun duel that ensured on Saturday.

According to the statement by the state police public relations officer, Gambo Isah, the attack frustrated efforts of the security who were on their way to Kirtawa where a section of the bandits said to number over 300 invaded the village, killed 10 residents and rustled an unspecified number of cattle.

“By the time the combined ground forces were mobilised into the village, the hoodlums had already operated and escaped into the forest.

“Joint security forces have been deployed to the area to arrest the situation, pursue and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“The command commiserates with families of the deceased and the entire people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

It also assured the people that government and security forces are mapping out formidable strategies toward containing and bringing to an end the menace of banditry in the state.

The bandits had, during a separate operation last week, waylaid a security team at Kankara Local Government Area, killing a policeman while four others were injured.

The security personnel were responding to distress calls from the Dan-Sabau community but before the police could get there, the bandits had fled into the nearby Rugu forest after killing about 17 villagers, according to reports.