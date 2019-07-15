Police arrest three men for snatching motorcycle in Ogun 

Men of Ogun state police command on Sunday arrested three members of armed robbery syndicate who specialize in snatching motorcycles from owners around Odogbolu, Aiyepe, Ososa and other adjoining communities in the area.

The Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the mode of operation of the suspects was to look for a rider of new motorcycle and pretend as passengers having armed themselves with grinded pepper, screwdrivers and spanner before boarding such motorcycle.

"On getting to an isolated area, they will spray pepper on the face of the rider, stab him with the screwdriver, making it easy for them to overpower such person and dispossessed him of the motorcycle.

"Luck however ran against them on Sunday 13th of July 2019 when they robbed one Tanko Abdullah of his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number JBD 375 WZ after spraying pepper on his eyes.

"The alarm raised by the victim attracted the DPO Odogbolu division CSP Saminu Akintunde who was on routine patrol with his men, the team raced to the scene and with the collaboration of other okada riders subsequently apprehended the trio of ibru Ogbeba, Monday Wewe and Bisoye Odubote. "

Oyeyemi said the snatched motorcycle, grinded pepper, screwdriver and a spanner were recovered from the suspects.

Another victim of their operation, one Michael Sunday whose Bajaj motorcycle was snatched on June 26 also identified them as those who snatched his own motorcycle.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama ordered the transfer of the suspects to special anti robbery squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.