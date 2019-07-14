killing of Fasoranti's daughter by suspected herdsmen worrisome development: Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday declared the country has been diminished by the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunri on Friday.

Mrs. Olakunri is the daughter of elder statesman leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Obasanjo said the killing by suspected herdsmen was a worrisome development in the polity, especially, at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation.

In a condolence letter to Pa Fasoranti, which was made available to The Nation through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo tasked the security agents to fish out those responsible for the heinous crime.

Obasanjo: “This is a worrisome development in our polity, especially, at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics.

“I must say Nigeria as a whole is diminished by the manner of Funke's death.

“We deplore this dastardly act and seize this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our security agents vigorously pursue and find the perpetrators of such heinous crime and make them face the full weight of the law.

“We must, together, find solution to all acts of insecurity in the country, particularly acts of banditry, kidnapping, robbery and killing by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The former President, noted that his condolence letter would be delivered by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Otunba Oluwole Fasawe to the bereaved Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo state capital, because of his engagement in Morocco.

“As you mourn the tragic loss of our very dear Funke, please be assured of the sympathy and profound sorrow of many others like me who are saddened by the manner of her demise, especially as she still had a lot to contribute to the nation and her family to which she was highly devoted.

“Let me also implore you to be strong for the entire family. I pray that God Himself will comfort you and sustain the whole family in this hour of painful trial. And may the soul of the dear departed rest in perfect peace.

“Because I have to be in Morocco, I am sending a delegation of Otunba Oluwole Fasawe and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola with this letter and to personally deliver my condolence,” he concluded.

Credit: Nation