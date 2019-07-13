Court remands lawyer over alleged scam 

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded a lawyer, Akeem Jimoh in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged scam.

The EFCC, Ilorin Zonal office arraigned Jimoh before the court on a count bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

The prosecuting lawyer, Sessan Ola said accused person allegedly received various some of monies under the pretence of helping people to buy land within Ilorin Metropolis but diverted the money for his personal use.

The charge reads, “That you, Barrister Akeem Jimoh, sometime in August, 2011 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N150,000.00 from one Mr Ogunleye Dare Benjamin on the pretence that you have one plot of land which you knew to be false."

Ola told the court that the offence committed by the lawyer was contrary to and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.

When the charge was read, the lawyer pleaded not guilty and his Counsel, V O Aluko who led five other lawyers however moved an oral application for his bail pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

He argued that the offence allegedly committed by the accused his colleague is bailable.

The prosecuting lawyer opposed the oral application for bail, insisting that the proper bail application is yet to be filed before the court.

He urged the Presiding Judge to remand the accused person in prison custody and order accelerated hearing of the matter.

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar overruled the oral application for bail and ordered the accused person to remanded in the custody of the EFCC.

He adjourned till Monday July 15, 2019 for hearing of the bail application.