We Never Faced Prosecution Because We Did Not Breach The Law – Kola Gbadamosi

The Chief Executive of Oilbath Nigeria Limited, Mr Kola Gbadamosi has reacted to spurious online publication alleging that his Company was among Nigerian oil Companies associated with sharp practices during the oil subsidy regime of 2012.

In a press release obtained by The Nigerian Voice, the premier indigenous oil Oil and Gas marketing and distribution service-solutions provider expressed dismay at such mischievous association of their Company to illegality.

Part of the statement read: “…for the avoidance of doubt, our Company is a well known player in the oil and gas industry with a robust and enviable track record.”

The Company’s lawyers, Bola Ajibola and Co., also released a statement distancing their Client from being associated with any form of fraudulent practices in the oil and gas sector. “It is worthy of note, that our Client is among the few Companies within the oil gas sector that was never indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after a thorough investigation of the sector”

Below is a public statement by the lawyers of Oilbath Nigeria Limited.