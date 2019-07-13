Security Expert Ekhomu lauds IGP On Rescue Of Daura Monarch

President of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), Dr. Ona Ekhomu has praised the Inspector-General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu on the successful rescue of the District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar. He said that the performance by the police showed that it is capable of providing effective internal security if it is adequately resourced.

In a news release issued in Lagos, Dr. Ona Ekhomu said “the dramatic rescue of the Magajin Gari Daura by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team led by DCP Abba Kyari is worthy of celebration as it reaffirms the belief that the Police can safeguard Nigerians from the scourge of kidnappers”.

He said: “The successful resolution of the kidnap incident using technical intelligence and good old-fashioned detective tradecraft shows that the best days of the NPF are yet to come”.

Dr. Ekhomu, who is the first chattered security expert in West Africa said that the kidnap of the Magajin Gari Daura on May 1st 2019 was targeted violence apparently aimed at embarrassing the nation. Said he: “The seizure appeared to be politically motivated as it was intended to show that the traditional ruler of the President’s home town could be abducted rather easily. It is a fitting tribute to the police that no ransom was paid to resolve this violent kidnap incident”, he added.

The expert called on the Federal Government to confer national honors on the team that rescued the monarch. He also called for financial reward for them. He added: “rather than pay ransom to kidnappers, let us reward gallant police officers like Abba Kyari and his team”.

Ekhomu advised the police to up its game in combating the problem of kidnapping which is making Nigeria appear to be a “failed state.” He said that frequent incidents of mass kidnap in cities, towns, villages, farms and along highways was unacceptable. He said the extremely high incidence of kidnap perpetrated by herdsmen militia was a challenge to the performance of the Police agency.

He said the Police should consider operational performance and strategic performance in combating kidnapping. “It’s not possible to spend two months investigating every kidnap case like was done in the case of Magajin Gari Daura. However, if the punishment is extremely severe, certain, with celerity, then the kidnappers will amend their evil ways”, he declared.

The security expert urged the government to adequately fund the Police agency to carry out its constitutional duties. He called for national tips hotlines dedicated to whistle blowing on kidnappers. He advised the government to provide cash rewards for person who disclose the identity of kidnappers.