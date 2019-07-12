TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Sudan

A new investigation on Sudan from BBC Africa Eye- available towatch now

By BBC World Service Group Communications

Following on from their previous award-winning digital documentary that used open source investigation techniques, #BBCAfricaEye presents their latest investigation using similar methods today: Sudan’s Livestream Massacre

BBC Africa Eye has uncovered evidence that suggests the attack on protesters in Sudan on June 3rd was ordered from the top and planned in advance. Internet is now back on in the country and so even more footage has emerged online. BBC Africa Eye analysed over 300 mobile phone videos shot in Khartoum that morning, piecing them together into a detailed account of a massacre in which dozens of people were killed.

The full investigation can be seen here (the clip is embeddable, warning it contains disturbing scenes): https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48956133/sudan-s-livestream-massacre

You can find a twitter thread from @BBCAfrica here: https://twitter.com/BBCAfrica/status/1149611759814135811


