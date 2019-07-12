The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL Counters Northern Groups over recent comment, accuses Elrufai of sponsoring ultimatum

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has countered the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG over fresh call on the Federal Government to address the issue of resettlement of Fulani Herdsmen across the nation.

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged the Federal Government to take immediate measures to end harassment, intimidation, attacks and forceful ejection of pastoralists in Southern part of the country following resolution of the South East Governors Forum issued on July 9, 2019 over the rising tensions around the expulsion and other hostile acts against the Fulani people by many leaders and communities in many parts of Nigeria.

The Coalition gave the advice in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Mr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him,the tensions have been made worse by the decision of the federal government to suspend the Ruga settlement project.

But in a reaction by the BNYL, through a statement signed and issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Kufre Obot, the group cautioned the Federal Government on the consequences of listening to the Northern groups. BNYL said the Fulani have no place in entire Southeast and South south , adding that the two regions are small compared to the north. "Kogi is bigger than Southeast, Niger State might be bigger than South south , let alone adding all northern States together. Is there no land there to resettle these Fulani"? He lamented.

Kufre Obot also attacked the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai to have referred to the South as 419, "We are proud 419 if you are not smart and brilliant you can't be a 419. Ironically, that is why we are fast to discover the biggest 419 called Ruga".

He also accused Elrufai of sponsoring the 30th day ultimatum given to the South by northern groups.

" Arewa Quit Notice was decided in Kaduna, he didn't take any action. Now, another Kangaroo group has emerged to make same threat. if you read Abdulazeez Thursday's statement, he also described South as criminals, similar to what the Kaduna State Governor has said days ago"

He said any attempt by FG to resettle herdsmen in Southeast and South south will be met with stiff resistance.