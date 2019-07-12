Protest In Eco Bank Headquarters Over Sack Of Workers

Organized labour yesterday besieged the Victoria Island headquarters of Ecobank Plc to protest the alleged sacking of workers.

The protesters accused the management of the bank of sacking 1000 workers without paying the expected benefits.

Ecobank has however. said it has not sacked some of its real workers, adding that it only decided against renewing the contract from its third party recruitment agencies and returned those category of personnel to the recruitment agencies.

But at the protest yesterday, the former workers of the bank accused the management of the bank of unfair labour practice such as unfriendly environment, victimization of outsource staff by core staff.

The workers also complained about having to come to weekend work with no rest for the staff, retrenchment of staff without consulting the union among others.

The bank also said that some palliatives were put in place by the bank to cushion the effects on those affected.