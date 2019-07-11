Borno Yola Electriic Distribution Company Workers Embark On Indefinite Strike

After the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum given to the management of Yola Electricity Distribution Company ( YEDC), the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Company ( SSAEAC) members have embarked on an indefinite strike action to impress on the company to keep up with their welfare and improved services demands.

Addressing newsmen at the Yerwa Business Unit of the YEDC in Maiduguri Wednesday, the Secretary General of the Association, A U Dubagari said "following the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum to the management of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company and refusal to sign the conditions of service dated 93/07/20019 all members are hereby directed to down their tools from today 10/07/2019 till further notice."

The protesters holding plycards with various inscription " No more slsvery in YEDC, " No to Dehumanization in YEDC" among others. They were singing solidary songs and closing the gates of the unit and placing Lea es on the vehicles of the company.

It would be recalled that in 2017 a tripette committee consisting of the management of YEDC and two unions of the company were set up to draw condition of service for the staff of YEDC and also several correspondences requesting the company to expidite action and sign the condition of service of workers fell on deaf ear.

Dubagari said the strike became necessarily following the failure of the management to sign the condition despite the intervention of the Federal ministry of labour and the expiration of two weeks ultimatum contained in a letter dated May 9, 2019 with reference number NUEE/ SSAEC/JAC2019/1001/109 to act within one week.

The association therefore called on the general public to be patience and bear with them as they pursue their legimate right.