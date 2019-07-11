Confusion as unknown shooter kills man in Osun

There was confusion at Isale-Osun in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Tuesday evening as a man stormed a beer joint and shut another man dead.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased, Monsuru Liasu and other people were at beer joint known as Face2 when the shooter came and shot the deceased.

The reason for the killing was not know at the time of filing this reports. An eye witness account said there was an issue over a phone between Monsuru and someone and people were wondering whether the killing was as a result of the phone issue.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Folashade Odoro said the matter is under investigation.

The police spokesperson said the corps of the deceased was evacuated from the scene and deposited at a morgue for autopsy.