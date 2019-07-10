Monarch urges Oyetola to ban mining in Osun to curtail insecurity

The Paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, on Wednesday urged Osun State Givernor Adegboyega Oyetola to ban mining activities in the state.

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland spoke when he led obas, chiefs and political leaders in his domain on a visit to the governor to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said: “It is hoped that you will assist us to rid Ijesaland of the unwanted visitors in the guise of gold miners whose influx into Ijesaland has been giving Ijesas great panic, fear and embarrassment.

We want the governor and your government to put a ban on gold mining indefinitely.”

He also urged the governor to give “favourable attention” to his area in terms of development.