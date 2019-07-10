Few days to her birthday, NYSC corps member died after treating her hair with sniper

It was tragic as a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving at the Osun State House of Assembly in Osogbo, Juliana Ayomikun Ademorayo died after washing her hair with sniper, an insecticide on Sunday to kill lice in her hair.

Her friends said Julianna discovered lice in her hair while preparing a new hairdo in preparation for her birthday on July 18 and someone advised her to apply sniper to the hair to kill the lice.

An eyewitness said when she got to the hairdresser shop, the hairdresser was busy with another person and the corps member waited for her turn. While waiting, she fainted and collapsed.

She was rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Catholic Hospital, Jaleoyemi, Osogbo but the doctor said she was brought in dead on arrival.

An eyewitness said "At the hairdresser shop, blood started coming out from her mouth, nose and ears. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby but was rejected. Then she was taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital at jaleyemi, Osogbo where she was confirmed dead on arrival".

One of Julianna's friends who put mouth on her mouth, pumping air into her lung during the rescue efforts is also on admission in hospital as a result of the chemical the friend and consumed in the process.

The late corps member who was an orphan was a prominent member of the Osun NYSC volleyball team.