IGP ordered 24hr Police surveillance in abuja over violent activities of El-Zakzakky's followers

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu has ordered a 24hr Police surveillance in the FCT and its environs over violent activities of El-Zakzakky's followers.

The directive came following the violent protest by members of the El-Zakzakky Group, today, 9th July, 2019, at the National Assembly, Abuja in which some policemen sustained injury while public properties were also damaged.

The police spikesman, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that IGP has placed the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in states contiguous to the FCT on the alert to ensure maximum security in their respective areas to avert any possible breach of public safety and security.

While noting that the Force is not against citizens expressing their grouse against the State, the IGP stressed that such must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands.

He therefore warned that citizens should not test the collective will of the People and the State by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of the peace.

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the incident as well as prompt prosecution of all the persons arrested who are in Police custody in connection with the incident.

"The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on, and injury to nine (9) Police Officers by members of the El-Zakzakky Group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by Police personnel in containing the protest."

The IGP also directed the AIG in charge of Police Medical Department to ensure that proper and prompt medical attention is given to the injured officers and wished the victims quick recovery.