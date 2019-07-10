Yola Electricity Distribution Company staff bags jail term over N5.7m Fraud

Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri has convicted and sentenced a staff of Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Ahmadu Mai over N5.7m Fraud.

Mai, an Officer II Finance and Accounts at the Business Unit of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company was convicted on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

The convict was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Office.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and diversion of funds to the tune of N5,718,049.28.

The Distribution Company had petitioned the EFCC accusing him of diverting the said sum to his personal use between July 2016 and July 2017.

Counsel for the EFCC, Fatsuma Muhammad yesterday applied to the court for the amended charge to be read to him.

The count reads: “That you, Ahamdu Mai while being Officer II Finance and Accounts with Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Bulunkutu Business Center Maiduguri, Borno State between July 2016 and July 2017 in Maiduguri within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court used your position to fraudulently confer upon yourself the total sum of Two Million Eight Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira (N2,860,000) revenue belonging to Yola Electricity Distribution Company and thereby committed and offence contrary to and punishable under Section 320 of Penal Code Law Cap 102, Laws of Borno State and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law.”

He pleaded “guilty” to the one-count amended charge and the prosecutor prayed the court to convict him as charged.

Counsel for Mai, H. Waziri pleaded for leniency and pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the convict had refunded the money.

Justice Kunaliya convicted and sentenced him to six months in prison with an option of fine of N50,000.